Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,756 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. 105,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

