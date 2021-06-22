Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

V traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.87. The company has a market capitalization of $457.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

