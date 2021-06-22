Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

XOM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 851,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148,178. The company has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

