Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 234,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $725,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

