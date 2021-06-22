Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

