Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,630.08 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,310.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

