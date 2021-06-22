Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,310.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

