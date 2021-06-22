Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $725,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $568,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,413.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,310.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

