AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.13

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $156.20. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $148.90, with a volume of 1,338 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.75.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.51 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

