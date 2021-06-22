Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $24,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

