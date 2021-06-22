American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,377 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $110,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 603.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 348,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 299,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

