American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is Skba Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 3.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,963,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. 35,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,153. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

