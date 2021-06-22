American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.70. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 6,839 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

