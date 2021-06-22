American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Gap Up to $82.03

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.03, but opened at $85.31. American Woodmark shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

