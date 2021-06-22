AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.900-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,751. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

