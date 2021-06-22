AmonD One Day Volume Reaches $1,916.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

