Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.77. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

CMPR opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.44. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.