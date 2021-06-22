Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME stock opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.68. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

