Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Million

Brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to report $23.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the highest is $23.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01. Docebo has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -212.12.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

