Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to announce earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $4.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ESPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.