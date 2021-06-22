Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $128.93 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

