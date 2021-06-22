Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $465.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.10 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

