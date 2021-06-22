Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

