Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 22nd (ACER, AEG, AIN, AKZOY, ALHC, AMAL, AMCX, AMRB, ANIX, ATD.B)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.25.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

