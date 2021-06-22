Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 22nd (AEOXF, BHHOF, BLCT, CASY, EVRG, FCFS, FLGZY, GLPEY, HKXCY, IBDRY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.25.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

