Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

