Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.47 million and the lowest is $50.17 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

