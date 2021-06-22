Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.88. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $361.68.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

