Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.35 EPS

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

Shares of CRL opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.88. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $165.76 and a 12-month high of $361.68.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.