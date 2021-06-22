Analysts Expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

