Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $107.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.74 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $20.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 429.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $474.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $548.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $727.34 million, with estimates ranging from $660.36 million to $851.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.