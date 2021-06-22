Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to announce sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.76 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

DUK opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 929.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

