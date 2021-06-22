Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $283.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 725.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 229.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.