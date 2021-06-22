Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PACCAR posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $293,409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,726,000 after purchasing an additional 582,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 111,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

