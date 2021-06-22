Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.88 million to $95.76 million. Regional Management reported sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $393.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $494.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

