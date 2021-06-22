Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. South State reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17. South State has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

