Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.20 Million

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $426.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.04 million to $432.30 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 688,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

