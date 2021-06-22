Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (AIAGY, ANIOY, APEMY, BDNNY, CARR, CEVA, CSV, CZFS, DSGN, DSSI)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$28.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

