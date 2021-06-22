Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (BAES, CCCC, CENX, CPI, DGE, DOV, G4M, GFTU, GNS, HWG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher alumina costs. These costs are expected to increase Century Aluminium's operating expenses in 2021 and weigh on its margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. These charges double the delivery cost compared to the competitive market. The company is looking for ways to minimize this cost and buy power from the free market but until then it continues to incur this additional expense. Its stretched valuation is another concern. “

Capita (LON:CPI) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 161 ($2.10) price target on the stock.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

See results about (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported mixed results for first-quarter 2021, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same. Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Moreover, any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward.”

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target increased by Northcoast Research from $41.00 to $46.00. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on sales and margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 980 ($12.80).

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

