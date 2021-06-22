Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 22nd (A, ACRS, AFLYY, AGS, AHEXY, ALFVY, ARGO, ATD.B, BBL, BHP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

