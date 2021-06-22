Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):

6/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,362.40 ($17.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £106.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.72. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

