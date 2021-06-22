Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB):
- 6/14/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,362.40 ($17.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £106.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.72. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.
