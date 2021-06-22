Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 375,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,643. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

