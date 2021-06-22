Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 340,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

