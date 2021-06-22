Anoncoin (ANC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $462.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $295,646.25 and $462.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

