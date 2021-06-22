Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $43.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $47.24 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $188.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ATRS stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $13,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

