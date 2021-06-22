AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $264.88

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.88 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 239.20 ($3.13). AO World shares last traded at GBX 241.20 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,176,322 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.88.

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

