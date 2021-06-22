Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $$57.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $59.82.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

