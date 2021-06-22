API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.98 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

