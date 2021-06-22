Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 179,629 shares changing hands.

APEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

