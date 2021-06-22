Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 149,429 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $2,603,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $2,245,823.19.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 512,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

