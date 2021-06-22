Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710 million.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 437,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
